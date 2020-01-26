Polar Bear 5k provides outdoor fun in the winter

Rain, snow or shine over 200 people arrived to participate in the Meridian Township 13th annual Polar Bear 5k.

Kalya Scelfo, a recreational specialist with Meridian Township said that the township wants people to stay active and provide events to residents even during the harsh winter months.

"We want families to be able to have an opportunity to get outside during the winter, stay active as well as be able to use our parks in Meridian Township so this [event] goes through Central Park and Nancy Moore Park," Scelfo said.

Around 277 people arrived at the event.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.