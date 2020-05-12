Plenty of sunshine today

High pressure in the Northern Plains will bring plenty of dry air into the area today. Plan on some sunshine today and tomorrow. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s. It will be cold again tonight with clear skies temperatures tumble into the upper 20s. Temperatures return to the low 60s for highs Wednesday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms return to the area Thursday. High temperatures Thursday in the mid 60s. High temperatures climb to near 70 Friday through Sunday. Friday promises to be a dry day. Rain showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.