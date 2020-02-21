Plenty of sunshine today

We keep the sunshine going today and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. High temperatures today climb to the mid 30s. A gusty wind will keep wind chills today in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. This weekend temperatures warm to the 40s both afternoons.

Our next chance of precipitation comes Monday as rain returns to Mid-Michigan. By Monday evening we are back to a rain and snow mix as colder air settles into the area. Plan on snow showers on and off most of next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be near 40. Highs are in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.