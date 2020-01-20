Plenty of sunshine today

High pressure in the Northern Plains will bring plenty of sunshine to the area today. The sunshine will not warm us up much. High today will be in the low 20s. A light Northwest breeze is expected today. Tonight a few clouds drift into the area with lows in the single digits.

Tuesday temperatures warm to near the 30 degree mark and we remain partly cloudy. Wind gusts to 20 MPH will be possible Tuesday afternoon. More sunshine is expected Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

High temperatures Thursday through Saturday should be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day. Thursday night through Saturday we have the chance of some on and off rain or snow showers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.