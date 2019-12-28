Plenty of contaminants found at Detroit-area industrial site

Regulators say high levels of multiple contaminants have been found in soil and groundwater at an old industrial site in suburban Detroit.

A clean-up on a Michigan highway after green slime oozes into lanes of traffic. (Source WILX)

The inspection was triggered by the discovery of a yellow-green substance along Interstate 696 more than a week ago. The state says there's no risk to drinking water intakes on Lake St. Clair.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make dozens of soil borings at the former Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller calls the site a disaster.

According to Michigan State Police, the cleanup will take about a month.

They expect the right lane on eastbound I-696 near the Cuzens Avenue exit to be closed during that time.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.