Playing ping pong could benefit patients with parkinson's disease.

A new Japanese study looked at the effects of a once-weekly session that included stretching exercises and ping pong instruction.

After three months the patients showed significant improvements in speech, handwriting, getting dressed and walking.

They also had fewer hand tremors and less posture rigidity.

The study was led by researchers at Fukuoka University (JAP) and presented at the American Academy of Neurology's annual meeting.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

