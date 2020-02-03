Play Free Bird, Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming to Jackson

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd is saying goodbye to Jackson County during their Final Farewell Tour.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Jackson County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., as part of their “Last of the Street Survivors Final Farewell Tour."

The band is celebrating their 40 years of music and more than 60 years.

Some of their most famous songs are "Sweet Home Alabama," “Free Bird,” "Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” Tuesday’s Gone,” and "Call Me the Breeze.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 8, and can be purchased at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or can be charged by calling (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405.

