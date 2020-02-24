The plant-based meat alternative competition is cranking up.

Cargill, an agriculture conglomerate based in Minnesota will challenge Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

It plans to launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground "fake meat" products in April.

Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons, and out of concerns for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.

Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, pasta sauce or other dishes.

Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

