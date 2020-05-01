Plant based hangover cure

A combination of plant extracts could help you recover from a hangover!

Researchers in Germany tested the mix of five fruits, leaves and roots on a group of adults drinking alcohol.

12-hours later they reported less headache intensity, nausea and restlessness, than those who drank the same amount, but got a glucose-only supplement.

The plant extracts included Barbados cherry, prickly pear, ginkgo biloba, willow and ginger root.

They were combined with several vitamins and minerals.

The study was led by researchers at Guttenberg University and published in 'BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.