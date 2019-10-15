Plans for visitor's center scaled back

Plans to draw more visitors to the State Capitol have been scaled back because of budget cuts.

The construction that's happening at the Capitol right now is part of a larger project, not part of the visitor's center.

Project costs were estimated to be $55 million.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer cut $15 million of that, leaving the commission with $40 million to complete the visitor's center which has been named Heritage Hall.

"The architects came back with a very good plan, something we think we can live with," said Gary Randall, chair of the Michigan State Capitol Commission.

Randall says one of the goals is to create a safer place for visitors to enter that's away from busy streets.

"They unload now on Walnut Street. It's an unsafe situation. This would get them off the street, a nice entry into Heritage Hall, orientation and then transition into the Capitol building," said Randall.

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce has advocated for the project for years.

"It is scaled back, but [we're] still very excited that the project's going to move forward," said Steve Japinga with the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

He estimates the new center will bring in an additional 100,000 visitors a year.

"That means they're going down to the downtown businesses. They're staying at hotels. They're going to the Lansing Center for conferences," said Japinga.

Randall says they still have a few hurdles to overcome before they can start construction.

While there is $40 million set aside for the visitor's center, the commission still has to get the go ahead from the budget office and then they can start construction.

They're hoping that might happen within the next month.

