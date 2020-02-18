Planning meeting scheduled for new amateur soccer team in Lansing

A local group wants to bring amateur soccer back to Lansing.

Quality Lansing Soccer group met in November of 2019 and decided to come together and gather the community behind the idea to get a soccer team to play for the "Capitol City."

Eric Walcott, the board president, told News 10 that they want a high-level soccer team that could join the Michigan Premier Soccer League, which has many teams in Detroit.

Walcott says there is a meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. to discuss a support-ran club that would be funded mostly by sponsorships and advertising. He says they have invited about 70 people to attend, including former supporters of the Lansing United and Lansing Ignite.

He really hopes to be able to get a team ready to play in Lansing by 2021.

Walcott said that he hopes to have a name for the team by early next month.

He's hoping that local players will want to be on the team.

Walcott added that he would like the team to be able to play at the new field by the former Lansing Eastern High School at Pennsylvania and Michigan Avenue.

