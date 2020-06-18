Planning begins to bring students back to school this fall

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving schools the green light to reopen for in-person learning this fall.

Until that time, Michigan schools are taking a look at potential safety protocols.

Gov. Whitmer has created the "Return to School Advisory Council."

The council is made up of 25 teachers, parents, and public health experts.

This group is responsible for creating COVID-19 guidelines for Michigan schools.

The guidelines will be based on the governor's safe start plan.

Gov. Whitmer says one option could be reducing class sizes to encourage social distancing.

However, that suggestion is an idea that concerns some local leaders.

Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent of Northwest Community Schools says, "You may be able to get nine or ten kids in the entire room. That's something that would create a problem. Same type of thing with busing, same with the cafeteria."

"To have smaller class sizes you need more staff and to have more staff you need more funding. So, that's a real catch-22 for us right now," says John Deiter, Superintendent of Dewitt Schools.

Gov. Whitmer says she will be releasing a "Return to School Road Map" at the end of June.

WILX will keep you updated as the state and individual school districts release their reopening plans.

