Plane flipped during take-off in Wheatfield Township

Ingham County Deputies responded to an overturned airplane in a field near Zimmer Rd and Jack Pine Drive in Wheatfield Township.

The airplane had flipped while attempting to take flight.

The 47 year old pilot from Williamston was not injured and the plane had very little damage.

There were no passengers.

According to deputies, the field contained ruts and may have impaired the plane from getting airborne.

The FAA was contacted by the Sheriff’s Office.

