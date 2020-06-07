Plane crashes in cornfield

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in Calhoun County.

On Sunday around 3:15 in the afternoon, deputies with the Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff were dispatched to the area of Turkeyville Campground in Convis Township, for a plane crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located a single engine experimental aircraft which had crashed into a cornfield west of the campground.

Contact was made with the pilot, a 26-year-old Nashville, MI man, who advised that he had taken off from the cornfield, and after airborne, he

experienced engine failure.

The planes altitude was to low to restart the engine, so the pilot crash landed the plane into the cornfield.

The pilot was not injured during the crash and he was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

Deputies were assisted by the Marshall Township Fire Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and will be investigating the crash.