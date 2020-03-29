Pizzeria borrows to keep workers on job, spurs donations

With restaurants closed for all but takeout orders during the coronavirus outbreak, the owners of a pizzeria at the Jersey Shore could have shut down and laid off their 20 employees. Instead, the business's owners took out a $50,000 line of credit and guaranteed their workers they'll stay on the payroll for at least two months. And as word of the owners' selflessness spread, customers of Federico's Pizza began donating money to send pizzas to nurses, doctors and other staff at a nearby hospital, as well as police departments, firehouses and ambulance squads. The pay-it-forward donations from customers are approaching $2,000 a day.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.