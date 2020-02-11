Pizza Hut unveils Mozzarella Poppers pizza

Pizza Hut is unveiling an all new creation: Mozzarella Poppers pizza.

The company says it is taking one of America's favorite appetizers, the mozzarella stick, and combining it with pizza crust.

An order includes 16 crispy mozzarella-stuffed squares, with two sides of marinara sauce for dipping.

Pizza Hut is also bringing back the much-anticipated heart-shaped pizza, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Both the Mozzarella Poppers Pizza and the heart shaped pizza are available for a limited time.

