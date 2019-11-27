Pirate Pete headed to Ford Field this weekend

Players and coaches for Jackson Lumen Christi and Pewamo-Westphalia aren't the only ones getting ready for their big state title game Saturday morning.

The infamous Pirate Pete of Pewamo-Westphalia will be making his way to Ford Field Saturday morning.

Randy Zenk is the man in the mascot costume. He's also Pewamo's village president.

Back in 2005, he was asked to wear the suit for just one game.

He had so much fun pumping up the crowds that he is still doing it.

Zenk calls the experience "something special."

"There's days that you just don't wanna put that costume on because it's hot, it's awful hot. But having a little 5-year-old run up to you "Pirate Pete," it just melts your heart," Zenk said.

One of Pirate Pete's signature traditions involves push ups. For every point scored, Zenk does a push up while the cheerleaders count it out.

Last week Pewamo-Westphalia scored 43 points, which means 23 push ups.

How many push ups do you think Pirate Pete will have to do this weekend?

