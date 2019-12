The George M. Steinbrenner Trophy will be in East Lansing Sunday as a part of a tour in Michigan to support MSU Footballs bowl game.

The Steinbrenner Trophy is awarded to the winner of the Pinstripe Bowl.

The trophy will be at the Breslin Center from 11L30 to 2:30 during the MSU women's basketball game. It will also be at the Munn Ice Arena during the MSU hockey game at 3:30 to 7 p.m.

