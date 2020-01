Pier 1 is closing in Lansing.

NEWS 10 has confirmed that the Pier 1 store on Market Place Blvd. is shutting its doors.

The store located in Eastwood Towne Center is not closing.

There are other Michigan locations as well in Grand Rapids, greater Detroit, and in the U.P.

For those shopping for deals, they say all sales are final.

