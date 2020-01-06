Physical therapist accused of sexual assault wants licence back

An Okemos physical therapist, charged with sexually assaulting a patient, is asking a judge to allow him to keep practicing.

The state suspended Ajay Bhargava's license in late November after multiple women accused him of touching them inappropriately.

Bhargava owns and practiced at Okemos Therapy Services.

Monday, three women testified that he got pleasure out of groping them during treatment.

They want the state to keep his suspension in place.

The three accusers say Bhargava behaved inappropriately during their appointments.

One patient with neck pain says Bhargava asked her to undress from the waist up and then stared at her breasts.

Another, who was seeing Bhargava for pain in her elbow, says he asked her to remove her bra while he massaged her shoulders and moved down to her buttocks.

The patient says he eventually asked her to undress completely as he massaged her breasts.

During one appointment, she claims Bhargava had an erection.

A third patient saw Bhargava for neck pain.

She says he too massaged her buttocks and breasts and that he had an erection afterwards.

Bhargava is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct for that incident.

Bhargava's attorney Brian Morley says Bhargava denies the allegations and wants to resume practicing physical therapy.

