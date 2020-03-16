Physical therapist accused of sexual assault in court on Monday

LANSING, MI (WILX) - An Okemos physical therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting patients is expected to be in an Ingham County courtroom Monday morning.
Ajay Bhar-Gava is accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients at his practice.
The cases date back as far as 2012.
Bhar-Gava faces seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct.
The counts he is charged with spread over four different court cases.
The State of Michigan has also suspended Bhar-Gava's license to practice therapy.
The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.