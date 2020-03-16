Physical therapist accused of sexual assault in court on Monday

An Okemos physical therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting patients is expected to be in an Ingham County courtroom Monday morning.

Ajay Bhar-Gava is accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients at his practice.

The cases date back as far as 2012.

Bhar-Gava faces seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct.

The counts he is charged with spread over four different court cases.

The State of Michigan has also suspended Bhar-Gava's license to practice therapy.

The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.