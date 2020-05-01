Photographers offer 'Pay what you can,' photo sessions for graduating seniors

It wasn’t a picture-perfect ending for seniors across the nation as senior year has been cut short for a lot of students.

Two photographers have partnered together to make a lasting memory for seniors in Michigan.

Stephanie Traynor and Ashley Mae are offering cap and gown mini photo sessions for seniors.

Most seniors won’t get the opportunity to take a photo at their graduation with their cap and gowns due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Really wanted to give them something that they could not only celebrate what they've accomplished and what they have to look forward to,” Traynor said. "They have had so much taken from them and to bring back a little bit of happiness and excitement in their lives to get their momentum going again."

Customers can pay what they can afford for the photo session.

The photographers are not charging a fee or a deposit.

"We understand that everyone is being impacted financially, so we wanted to make sure everyone had the opportunity to do this. So whether they can afford $1 or I've been saying a million dollars, but of course, I won't accept that,” said Traynor.

The photo session will be about 15 minutes and will capture each senior during the final days of their high school career,"

Traynor said, "Really highlight on them just celebrating and throwing their cap in the air. Really just highlighting their personality.”

The photographers are asking families to join in on the session.

"We're really encouraging families, the immediate family, parents, and siblings to come along and dress nicely. Kind of as if at the end of a graduation ceremony you get that graduation picture,” said Traynor.

One mother said she is grateful for the photo session because her daughter has missed out on so much already.

Rhonda Griffin's mother of high school senior Madison said, "We’re missing out on some amazing memories. So to have this thing, some nice pictures of them in their cap and gown that we can have forever is amazing."

Traynor said she and Mae will be taking photos in Midland, Freeland, Bay City, Saginaw, Flushing, flint, Clio, Vassar, and Lansing.

Traynor said the photo sessions will be held in a public park in each city.

Right now she is working to confirm Wodumar Nature Center in Lansing.

To schedule a session with Traynor or Mae email them at: info@stephanietraynorphotography.com

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

