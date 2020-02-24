Phone scams making rounds in Jackson County

A phone scam impersonating health officials is making its rounds in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Health Department said the calls are impersonating staff from health department clinics such as Immunization and Women, Infants and Children (WIT) stating that they have the person's social security number and requesting verification or other personal information.

The health department said it believes this is a scam targeting the elderly to obtain sensitive information.

The department said due to privacy reasons, it will not call and leave a message asking for health insurance information.

The department said if you do get one of these calls to ask the caller to identify themselves and ask as much information as possible such as a name and number and report it to the police by calling 911. The department urges residents not to provide any personal information like a social security number to anyone over the phone.

If you have any questions you can contact the Jackson County Health Department at 517-788-4420.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.