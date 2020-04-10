Pharmacies working to keep drug in stock

The hype surrounding Hydroxychloroquine and the possibility it could help treat COVID-19has made it tough for some pharmacies to keep in stock.

Central Pharmacy is working to fill an increased number of prescriptions for Hydroxychloroquine.

The drug has been used to treat Malaria, Lupus and Arthritis.

Central Pharmacy in Perry has been getting increased demands for Hydroxychloroquine.

"We have patients that have lupus, rheumatoid arthritis that have been taking this medication for quite some time," said Owner Heather Russell. "We've seen just a handful of those prescriptions over the last week to ten days come through for COVID-19."

Russell Tells me they're preparing to have more of the drug available for potential COVID-19 patients.

"We've had a lot of questions from consumers, if we have it in stock, if they get a script for it will we have it?"

She says they plan to prescribe responsibly and only give it to those that absolutely need it.

"We do want to see a positive diagnosis," Russell said. "We want to make sure that all of our patients that are currently on it for maintenance are still able to get it."

Those people shouldn't worry about losing their prescriptions to COVID-19 patients, but Russell says there's a plan if that happens.

"If we get to the point that there's a shortage for the people that are on it for maintenance, then we need to reach out to the doctors and the patients and make sure that those people have an alternative therapy."

Hydroxychloroquine also causes some dangerous side effects like a rash in the eye or mouth, heart problems, and liver failure.

That's why doctors say to not use it unless you have a prescription.