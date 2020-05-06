Pfizer says potential COVID-19 vaccine could be produced in Michigan

The drug manufacturer Pfizer says it will start of a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine that could be produced in Michigan.

According to the drug maker, some of the vaccine would be made at the Pfizer facility in Portage, Michigan.

Pfizer says it is investing right now to scale up its manufacturing capacity and distribution infrastructure.

All that is in preparation for a successful clinical trial, currently underway.

This global development program is being conducted with Pfizer's international partner the German-based company, Biontech.

Both firms completed the dosing of the first cohort of the potential vaccine in Germany last week.

Pfizer says the first stage of the study is taking place at four locations in the United States. The locations include:

The New York University School of Medicine in New York, NY

The University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD

The University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, NY and

Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, OH

The company says this clinical research path should allow for the production of millions of doses beginning this year.

Pfizer then plans to increase vaccine production to the hundreds of millions in 2021.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Pfizer's initial manufacturing of the vaccine in Michigan is great news for the state and those working on the frontlines during this crisis.

Gov. Whitmer said, "Pfizer is a great partner and the State of Michigan and our strong manufacturing roots stand ready to serve."

The first stage of this U.S. trial will involve up to 360 adults.

