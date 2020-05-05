Pfizer manufacture vaccine in Michigan

Pfizer has begun testing a possible coronavirus vaccine on people in the United States.

The company announced that initial manufacturing for the vaccine will be conducted in Kalamazoo.

The drug manufacturer has partnered with the German company Biontech and the first state of the trial will involve up to 360 adults. This is the third vaccine to be tested in the United States and it contains genetic material called "messenger RNA" which tells cells what to build--in this case--an antigen that may activate an immune response for the virus.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the face that Pfizer's initial manufacturing for the vaccine is in Michigan is great news for the state and those who are working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 has shown how vulnerable our country is when it comes to supply chain and much of the life-saving materials we need are manufactured out of the country," Gov. Whitmer said. "Pfizer is a great partner and the state of Michigan and our strong manufacturing roots stand ready to serve."

The vaccine trial is the first genetic test the FDA has ever approved and researches say a genetic vaccine could be easy and fast to produce.

"These RNA vaccines are different. they provide a message to the cell and it produces in the cell just one piece of the virus not the whole virus. So in terms of safety or chance of ever getting an actual viral infection from the vaccine itself, there's no worry about that," Dr. Mark Mulligan,director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center, director of Division of Infectious Disease and Immunology told NBC.

