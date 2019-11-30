Pewamo-Westphalia win third state title 14-0

Two local area teams squared off Saturday at Ford Field, battling for the title of division champion. Jackson Lumen Christi and Pewamo-Westphalia both came into the playoff undefeated, but one of them had to fall.

The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates won their third state title in the last four years, 14 to 0 in an intense game between the two undefeated teams.

"It's unbelievable and again I'm just so happy because they are football guys, these seniors are football guys," Jeremy Miller, Pewamo-Westphalia head coach said. "They love the game, they are dedicated to the game and were always a joy to have in practice. I'm going to miss practice probably more than anything with these guys because we just had so many good times and it was just so fun to coach them."

"It feels so good, I held the district and the regional one but this one feels 100% better than the other two," Carter Thelen, Pewamo-Westphalia running back, said.

The game was billed as one of the the top games for high school football, and it lived up to the hype. The intense game was dominated by defense.

In the first half, an interception for each team was the only highlight until Pewamo-Westphalia would come through with time winding down in the first half. Quarterback Ethan Thelen looked long for Aaron Bearss who made a tremendous catch. That 27 yard touchdown gave the Pirates a 7 to nothing halftime lead.

The second half was once again a defensive battle. Midway through the fourth quarter, Pirates looking to take a two score lead on third and goal, but the ball is poked free by Lumen Christi freshman Ralph Golden.

Pewamo-Westphalia's defense did not let up however. Pirate defenders swarming to the ball all game long, stuffing the run.

The knockout punch came soon after another Lumen Christi punt. Pweamo-Westphalia's Carter Thelen slicing through the middle of the defense on his way into the end zone.

State finals continue for Lansing Catholic High School Saturday at 4:30.

