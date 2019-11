The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates are Ford Field bound once again following a 43-7 win over Iron Mountain in the division 7 semifinals. The Pirates took down the Mountaineers using a 43-0 run after an opening touchdown by Iron Mountain.

They will move on to face the winner of Jackson Lumen Christi and Cass City, a game that is scheduled for Saturday at 11 AM. The division 7 state championship will be played at 10 AM on Saturday, November 30th.