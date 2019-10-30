Petition wants Tennessee haunted house closed

There's a renewed effort to shut down an extreme haunted house that offers a survival horror challenge.

More than 18,000 people have signed an online petition to close the McKamey Manor in Tennessee.

The haunted house is located in a rural area.

People who live nearby have called for it to close ever since it opened because they do not appreciate hearing the screams of horror.

While the Manor is advertised as "an extreme attraction," others say it's a "torture house."

The owner thinks the online petition is funny saying he's not breaking any laws.

The McKamey Manor website details how terrifying the experience can be as well as the requirements to even be able to enter the haunted house.

In order to participate you must meet the requirements below:

-21 years old or 18-20 with parental approval

-Complete a sports physical and have a doctor release you to participate both mentally and physically

-Pass a background check

-Be screened via Facebook video chat or by phone

-Provide proof of medical insurance

-Sign a detailed 40 page waiver

-Pass a portable drug test on the day of the show

The haunted house has locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama. You can participate by reservation only.

The website also features a warning page detailing more about the experience. You can expect to be exposed to intense audio, low visibility, strobe and fog effects, damp and wet conditions, close contact, real and graphic scenes of horror, and you could be touched by actors.

The McKamey Manor calls itself an audience participation event where you are thrown into a survival horror theater. Each tour will be personalized based off your specific fears and can last for up to 10 hours.

It is not recommended to wear expensive clothes or bring any items that can’t get wet. Participants cannot touch the actors under any circumstances.

You must check in upon arrival and show a picture I.D. and the waiver process will last about 3-4 hours. Only one performance will be done per week year-round.

