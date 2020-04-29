Petition filed to fix Eaton County intersection prone to flooding

A long-term fix could soon be coming to an Eaton County intersection prone to flooding.

Eaton County Drain Commissioner Richard Wagner told News 10 Wednesday a petition was filed to fix the flooding at the corner of Canal and Columbia in Eaton Rapids Township.

This gives the drain commissioner the authority to spend more than $5,000 to install a larger drain.

The intersection has been closed since January because it is flooded.

Wagner said the existing 140-year-old drain is flowing, but it isn't large enough to handle all the water that goes through there today.

Wagner said he is working with other agencies to help pay for the upgrades to keep costs down for people living along the drain.

