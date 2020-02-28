Pet owners react to coronavirus fears

A dog in Honk Kong has tested as a weak positive for coronavirus, which has some pet owners worried on Friday night.

People say they're not sure how to feel about the news.

News 10 reached out to multiple local veterinarians looking for some answers. They say there's not enough information known about the topic yet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says currently no animals in the United States have been identified with the virus.

They also say there's no evidence that dogs or other pets can contract or spread coronavirus.

Some local pet owners say they're still worried about their own dogs well being while others don't think it's a big concern.

"Yeah, I'm worried about it - she's only 3 years old if I lost her that's all I got right now," said Barrett.

"Coronavirus has exploded in this thing people are afraid of, I mean it's not even here yet and how many of these viruses have we gone through already where it hasn't been a big deal -- I mean it's unfortunate that people have gotten it, but I'm not worried about it at all I'm definitely not worried about it with my dogs," said Randi Green.

The World Health Organization is also reminding everyone to wash their hands after contact with pets.

