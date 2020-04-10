Pet food bank set up for those in need

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is working to help keep pets fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In connection with the Okemos Community Food Pantry and The Cat Ambassador, a pet food bank has been set up for families in need.

You can pick up food at the Central Park Pavilion, located at 5151 Marsh Road, from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can also pick up food at the Okemos Community Church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Any pet food donations can be dropped off at the shelter located on Buhl Street in Mason.

For pet food bank pick-up, contact the Capital Area Human Society at 517-626-6060 or email Shelter Manager Anne Enright at aenright@adoptlansing.org.

To coordinate a delivery, contact East Lansing District Leader of the Human Society of the United States at 517-331-3131.

