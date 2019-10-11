Pet Foundation sponsors "empty the shelters" at Capital Area Humane Society

The Capital Area Humane Society will be holding an "empty the shelter" event on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event is sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF), according to a press release.

On Saturday, adopters can bring a pet home for the reduced fee of $25 and BPF will sponsor the remaining cost, according to the release.

“Our shelter partners continue to give feedback that Empty the Shelters is saving lives in their area,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Not only do thousands of pets find homes, but shelter and rescue organizations of all sizes collaborate to make the greatest impact possible for pets. These relationships continue long after the event ends.”

BPF's Empty the Shelter program began in 2016 "to capitalize on the foundation's mission to find every pet a loving home," according to the release.

All adoptable pets available during the event will be micro chipped and spayed/neutered, the release states, and all microchips must be registered to the adopter before they leave.

