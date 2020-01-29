Pest, drugs, guns discovered at Michigan-Canada crossings

U.S. federal agents say they discovered an invasive beetle when a college student entered Michigan from Canada last year, the first time that the voracious khapra beetle has been detected at a U.S. northern border.

The beetle was among many things found and seized at Michigan-Ontario border crossings and Detroit Metropolitan Airport. They included guns, drugs, counterfeit products and suspicious cash.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday displayed a sample of the contraband at its cargo facility near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

Christopher Perry, who oversees CBP's Michigan operations, says “our mission is complex.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.