Personality and retirement savings

What will your retirement look like?

A new study released Monday by The American Psychological Association says personality traits may be the best indicator of whether your retirement savings will last or not.

People who are more agreeable, or more open to new experiences, or those who are more neurotic or negative, might spend their retirement savings at a faster rate than those who are more extroverted or have a positive attitude.

The research was published in the journal psychology and aging.

