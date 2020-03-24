Personal shopping apps surging in popularity amid shelter-in-place in Michigan, coronavirus outbreak

Fear of the coronavirus is driving a surge in grocery delivery services.

More and more people are trying to stay home and avoid public spaces.

Personal shoppers talked about what it's like doing the job.

From an app, to a shopping cart, directly to your front door without any interaction with the public, personal shoppers say is happening as they've become essential workers during this outbreak.

"The toughest items to get right now are water, milk, bread, milk, toilet paper," said Khailea Pond, personal shopper. "I've been getting to the stores right when they open so that means some really early mornings."

Pond works for popular grocery service Shipt, and created her own app, "Shopping with Khai," six months ago.

"Huge increase in orders. So many orders to the point that shoppers aren't able to keep up"

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, the demand for personal shoppers only grows.

With the surge in demand, Insta-Cart and Shipt say they are hiring.

They're asking shoppers to take extra cleaning and sanitization measures, and leave deliveries at the door.

