Permits for open burning, recreational fires suspended in East Lansing

The City of East Lansing said it will not be issuing any new burn permits and has suspended the use of any existing permits for recreational fires until further notice due to the Stay Home Stay Safe executive order.

The city said the state has suspended open burning due to the executive order.

The City of East Lansing said permits are required for recreational fires in the city.

The suspension does not include gas or charcoal grills used for cooking.

“The suspension of these permits will allow ELFD personnel to continue to focus its efforts on the COVID-19 crisis, while reducing the potential for fires in the community that could require a large-scale response by our firefighter-paramedics,” said ELFD Fire Marshal Raymond Stover. “We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this ongoing public health crisis.”

