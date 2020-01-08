Beloved former MSU football coach has died

Former Michigan State football coach and Board of Trustees member George Perles has died, sources confirmed to News 10.

He was the head football coach at MSU from 1983 - 1994, and won two Big Ten Championsips in '87 and '90.

He was born in July of 1934 and died at age 85.

Perles, an MSU alum, also served on the Board of Trustees from 2006 to November 2018. He left the board due to health reasons.

“I have known George for many years and his dedication to the university is beyond compare,” Brian Breslin said when he received the letter of resignation from the board from Perles.

Vice-chair of the Board and fellow trustee, Joel Ferguson, said at that time that Perles will be remembered for his toughness on the field of competition and for his love of all things Spartan.

“George and I go way back, and his dedication to our great institution has endured,” Ferguson said. “He has given more than 60 years to our beloved institution.”

Perles wrote in his letter of resignation from the board, the decision was not easy, and cited medical reasons for stepping down. He had Parkinson's disease.

He said that Michigan State has been a home for him and his family for almost 65 years. Perles lived on campus in married housing with his wife and two children. He eventually returned to MSU to coach the Spartans and even work for a short time as the athletic director.

He called MSU the "finest in the country," and said his family has bled green and white for most of their lives.

"It's time to step back and allow the next generation to carry the MSU torch," he said upon his retirement from the board.

Perles lived in East Lansing but there was a time when he was in Pittsburgh working as a coach for the Steelers from 1972-1982.

He took over as the head coach at Michigan State in 1983 and became the Athletic Director in 1990 until 1992.

In 1995, according to Wikipedia, Perles and former Michigan State University Sports Information Director, Ken Hoffman, founded and initiated the Motor City Bowl, a college football bowl game in Detroit.

He was elected to the MSU board and was a trustee for 12 years.

