People without power on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving many are celebrating the holiday in the dark.

Consumers Energy reported hundreds of outages after gusty winds Wednesday night.

At 2:30 p.m. the Consumers Energy outage map said a group of those outages are in Mason as well as a large number just east of Fowlerville.

Most customers are not expected to get their electricity back until sometime Thanksgiving night.

A local resident who lives in Alaiedon Township said her family has been without power since 8 Wednesday night.

Deb Schafer said the lack of power caused her family to leave home for the holiday. Luckily she has a generator so they have been able to keep part of their home warm.

"You know it was all automated and they initially told us it would be 24 hours before the power would be restored." Schafer said "When you look at the outage indicator it showed us that assigned a crew to take a look outage at about 10 pm."

Shafear said that she was frustrated by not having power but appreciates the line men and women out on Thanksgiving working to fix the downed power lines.

If you see any downed power lines or are experiencing power issues -- call 9-1-1 or consumers energy to report it.