People with diabetes may face a higher risk for heart failure.

That's according to a new study from the Mayo Clinic.

Researchers followed over 2-thousand adults over a 10-year period.

They found diabetic patients were almost twice as likely to develop heart failure, regardless of any other risk factors.

However, diabetes alone did not increase the risk of cardiac death, heart attack or stroke.

