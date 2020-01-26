People take the plunge for a good cause

Over 215 people took the plunge in Lansing on Sunday.

The Polar Plunge in Lansing raised $85K during Sunday's event at the Cooley Law Stadium.

The money is raised to host athletes for Special Olympic Michigan every year. The money helps support Special Olympic sports year-round, as well as training, health and wellness, and anti-bullying programs.

News 10's Meterologist Brett Collar took a dip in the icy pool for the good cause.

"This is the first time I've done a polar plunge and you know, Cooley Law School Stadium and the Special Olympics did a great job," Collar said. "They put on a great event, good music, there's food here, there's drinks, people are having fun."

