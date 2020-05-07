People still waiting more than a month for unemployment checks

New unemployment numbers out Thursday show roughly 69,000 people applied for benefits last week. That's the smallest increase since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Michigan's unemployment rate stands at 21.7%, worse than the recession in 2008.

Now thousands of people from across the state are telling News 10 they're not being paid for weeks.

"I last got paid from my employer on March 13," said Peri Jane Rosonski

.

Rosonski filed for unemployment and was approved, nearly seven weeks ago.

She still hasn't seen a dime.

"At this point, I just feel defeated. I feel I should just give up on unemployment. I'm still applying for jobs. I am even trying to go back to work right now because I can't wait," said Rosonski.

Michigan's unemployment rate is one of the highest in the country.

More than 1.2 million Michiganders are being paid from the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Rosonski said she's doing what she can to get her money.

"I've probably called at least 100 times a day it seems like. I don't even get on the line for 45 seconds before they hang up on me," she said.

Rosonski said shes heard from the unemployment agency only to be told the person calling couldn't help her.

"I know nobody likes generic messages. Even if it is a generic reply to the message you sent like 'Hey, somebody is going to look at this and get back to you,'" said Rosonski.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying to make it easier for people to get their money.

A new executive order signed this week allows the state to only look at someone's last job separation to determine if someone is entitled to benefits.

"Nobody should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis. Michiganders everywhere have lost work because of COVID-19, and we must ensure they receive the benefits they're entitled to as quickly and efficiently as possible," Governor Whitmer said.

"A simple $50 bill I couldn't pay, it was crazy," said Rosonski.

The unemployment offices are still closed during the stay home order.

That's why it is recommending you apply online after 8 p.m.

It also encourages people to file a claim based on the following schedule:

Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.