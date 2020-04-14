People still struggling to file for unemployment

Michigan's unemployment website was back online Tuesday, but the process of filing for benefits doesn't appear to be getting any better.

This is the first week people who are self-employed are able to apply for unemployment benefits.

Which means thousands more people are trying to use a system that was already unable to keep up.

"I've tried to call and I've tried the MiWAM account," said Matt Double, who has been trying to file for unemployment for several days. "I was up until 3 o'clock in the morning last night messing with that. Couldn't get through. They say that's the best time to do it."

More than a million Michiganders applied for unemployment in the last three weeks.

That number is expected to continue to climb as more people become eligible.

Monday, the online unemployment application was taken down while more servers were added to help with the increased volume.

double says that's still not working.

"The prompts on the computer don't work. When you go to the MiWAM tool kit, the things they show you aren't there," said Double.

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio said the state is doing what it can to make sure people can get their unemployment benefits.

"We are going to continue to do anything possible and throw every piece of equipment and technology we can at this to make sure people can get their benefits," said Donofrio.

Donofrio said the Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding 700 new call takers from several sources, including other state agencies, to help people file their claims.

"Make sure we can serve as many people as possible. We've seen large increases in the volume of people who've been helped on a daily basis," he said.

Double is hoping we can get through soon.

"The banks aren't going to take too many excuses. I can't keep putting them on hold. I've got to pay," said Double.

All unemployment benefits are retroactive to the day you became eligible.

So if it's taken you weeks to file your claim, you will still get checks for the time you were trying to file.

