People protest outside of Governor Whitmer's Lansing mansion

Protesters are demonstrating outside of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Lansing mansion Thursday.

In a press release sent to News 10 organizers of the protest said, "“We are protesting near the Wolverine Queen’s taxpayer-funded castle to peacefully advocate for re-opening Michigan immediately,” said Brandon Hall, Managing Editor of West Michigan Politics. “We also want to ask her why she does not follow her own order and ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe?’"

The protest began around 11 a.m.

Lansing and State Police are at the scene of the protest.

