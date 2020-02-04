Different solution wanted by Eaton Co. residents regarding flooding

The intersection at Canal Road and Columbia Highway in Eaton County was partially opened Tuesday.

The intersection closed three weeks ago because it was under water and ice.

People who live near the intersection said something should be done about the flooding, just they shouldn't be the only ones paying for it.

"We need to be part of the solution, and not all of it," said Janice Heck, who lives south of the intersection.

She said she's tired of seeing the intersection flood year after year.

"The problem that we see here is there hasn't been much done. We've been ignored," she said.

The Eaton County Drain Commissioner spent $23,000 pumping water out of the intersection for six days.

Commissioner Richard Wagner told News 10 that money comes out of the $30,000 budget for the drain.

Anything else needs to be petitioned.

"We want to take care of it as quick as possible. So after this meeting at the township, we can get things in motion if it passes," Wagner said.

If any work is approved, the 244 landowners in the drainage district will split the bill.

"Now you've got a major problem that's been ignored for 40 or 50 years, that is suddenly a crisis, saying we can do it but you have to pay for it," said Wagner.

Heck said she feels more people should help cover the costs.

"And that's just not right. You have thousands of cars coming from all over the place. This is a county road," she said.

She would like to see Eaton County look for money somewhere else.

"There are various methods and modalities of funding that could and should be explored before it's put on these people's shoulders," said Heck.

It's not clear how much enlarging the drain will cost.

The Eaton County Road Commission is waiting for the water to drain off the road to fully reopen the intersection.

Eaton Rapids Township is holding a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 6 to discuss the flooding.

It starts at 7 p.m. at the Eaton Rapids Township Hall.

