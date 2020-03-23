People adjusting to working from home

Thousands of people across Michigan now find themselves working from home thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

While working from home can have benefits, like a shorter commute and more time with family, not everyone is excited about it.

"Well I already don't like it," said Krystile Valdovinos, who started working from home last week. "The thing for me is the lack of anybody being around to talk to. I miss my coworkers."

Valdonios works for a Lansing area insurance company that has people working from home to help with social distancing.

She said she has worked from home in the past, but not like this.

"This is the longest I've worked from home. Three days in a row. From the sounds of it, I'll be doing it for the foreseeable future," said Valdonios.

She's not alone.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Julie Braciszewski said many people like having that social interaction at work.

"Their socializing at work is their main socializing. We often call people our work family. Or our work husband, our work wife. We get really close, they are family or like family," said Dr. Braciszewski.

People across Michigan are using technology, such as Skype or Zoom to connect with coworkers while working from home.

"It's actually quite lovely. I managed to cut an hour and a half commute every day," said Amy McMurphy, who started working from home last week.

She is a secretary in a small department at Michigan State University and she loves working from her living room.

She's hoping to continue to have that as an option once the coronavirus crisis ends.

"There have been times where I've been sick and not want to share it with other people in the past. To have this opportunity at that time to still be able to work from home and not share would've been great," said McMurphy.

Valdoinos is looking forward to getting back to the office.

"I just imagine the day all of us go back to work, it will probably be one of the least productive days this year," Valdoinos said.

Dr. Braciszewski said before you work from home, you might want to make sure you designate separate spaces for work, relaxing, eating and sleeping.

It is also recommended you schedule your day while working from home, giving yourself time to get up and walk around.

