Pence visits tourism-reliant Florida as Disney shops reopen

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting central Florida as the region’s biggest tourist destination begins reopening.

Pence visited Orlando on Wednesday to meet with tourism officials, talk to the governor and drop off protective equipment at a nursing home.

Pence’s visit coincided with the limited opening of an entertainment complex at Walt Disney World. Some third-party shops opened Wednesday at Disney Springs with new requirements and restrictions.

All workers and visitors must wear masks, temperatures will be checked at entrances and a limited number of people will be allowed in.

Walt Disney World and crosstown rivals Universal Orlando and SeaWorld have been closed since mid-March.

