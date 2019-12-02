Pence to make trip to Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI. (WILX) -- The Vice President of the United States will be visiting Michigan on Wednesday.
VP Pence will travel to Kalamazoo and take part in a bus tour across western Michigan on December 4.
The travel plans include meeting with Michigan faith leaders, participation in a round table discussion with community leaders and be the keynote speaker at a Keep America Great event in Holland, Michigan.
Pence will return to D.C. later that day.
Air Force Two is set to arrive at 12:30 p.m. at Duncan Aviation.
