Pence to make trip to Michigan

The Vice President of the United States will be visiting Michigan on Wednesday.

VP Pence will travel to Kalamazoo and take part in a bus tour across western Michigan on December 4.

The travel plans include meeting with Michigan faith leaders, participation in a round table discussion with community leaders and be the keynote speaker at a Keep America Great event in Holland, Michigan.

Pence will return to D.C. later that day.

Air Force Two is set to arrive at 12:30 p.m. at Duncan Aviation.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

