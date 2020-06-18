VP Pence thanks manufacturers during speech in Macomb County

Vice President Mike Pence made a trip to Michigan Thursday to tour Chardam Gear Company and visit Casadei Structural Steel, both located on Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

Pence began his speech by talking about the administration's efforts in reopening the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He talked about the nation's testing efforts and the amount of PPE delivered to frontline workers during the pandemic.

"Every single day we are one day closer to putting the coronavirus in the past," Pence said. "We slowed the spread, we flattened the curve."

"We saved lives," Pence said.

He thanked Casadei Structural Steel for producing supplies needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said thanks to the manufacturing efforts from companies made across the country, no American was without a ventilator who needed one as a result of being infected by the coronavirus.

During his speech, Pence also commented on the killing of George Floyd, who died while in police custody a few weeks ago in Minneapolis.

Pence said what happened to Floyd was unacceptable, but he said so is the rioting.

He said the United States will not be defunding the police, as many in the U.S. have called on governments to do.

Pence said during these times it seems like there is more that divides us than unites us. He also encouraged people to pray for those impacted by the coronavirus such as frontline workers and families who've lost loved ones.

You can watch Pence's full press conference in Sterling Heights here:

