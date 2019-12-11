Pee Wee's Big Adventure heading to the big stage

The adventure of a lifetime is coming to a town near you... "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" that is.

The 35th Anniversary Tour will celebrate the iconic movie with the trademark red bow tie and even the infamous bicycle that gets stolen in the movie.

It stars Paul Reubens, who is best known for his Pee Wee Herman character.

A variety of V.I.P. packages are available, all titled with famous lines from the 1985 movie.

You can purchase the "I know you are" backstage package, or the "Whey don't you take a picture" photo opp, or the "I meant to do that" merchandise bundle, only missing the "I'm listening to reason" audio check.

Tickets for the tour went on sale this week across the nation.

The show will be in Michigan on March 22, 2020 at The Fillmore in Detroit.

If you plan on going, just tell 'em that "Large Marge sent you."

